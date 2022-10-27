2 hours ago

Ghanaian defender Patrick Kpozo is delighted to be surrounded by so many African players in the starting eleven of his Moldovan side Sheriff Tiraspol.

The Moldovan side can boast of a lot of Ghanaian players and other African nationals in their set up.

With the likes of Edmund Addo, Mudasiru Salifu, Razak Abalora among others, there are eight other African players and there is representation from Ivory Coast, Cameroon, Senegal, Mali, Burkina Faso, Nigeria, Malawi, Niger and Guinea-Bissau in the club's squad this season.

"It is something we are proud of," Kpozo said.

"To see so many black and African players in the first XI is a good feeling. It is a good platform and for me personally, I think I am now close to a call-up for Ghana - which would be a great honour."