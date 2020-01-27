14 minutes ago

The Electoral Commission says it has not imported nonfunctional biometric voter registration devices into Ghana from Nigeria as claimed in a write-up that was circulated on social media which claimed that “surveillance was mounted on two vehicles carrying 7,000 new biometric voter devices and 2,800 old ones, one of which moved to the EC from the Osu Castle at 1 a.m.”

In a statement signed by the Acting Public Affairs Director of the EC, Mrs Sylvia Annoh, however, the Commission said it wishes “to caution the general public to be wary of such dangerous elements in society who will stop at nothing to peddle malicious falsehood to misinform Ghanaians, tarnish its reputable image and create needless fear and panic in the country.”

“The EC would like to state clearly that the allegations are a figment of the writer’s imagination since it has not imported any such equipment into the country”, adding: “The security agencies are being called upon by the Commission to get to the bottom of this matter.”

The EC has currently set April 18 to start compiling a new register. It also intends replacing its biometric voter registration machines and biometric verification devices, which it says are obsolete and, thus, cannot be used for the December 2020 general elections.