The President of the Catholic Bishops Conference, Most Rev Philip Naameh, strongly believes the Nana Addo-led government has failed Ghanaians.

He claims the country is not safe after alleging that the security services are at the beck and call of the government.

“It is a great pity that people who are trained, paid to protect Ghanaians have ended up in the name of loyalty to a particular party in government and are shooting and killing Ghanaians...it is not only condemnable but also criminal and must be investigated and the perpetrators duly punished,“ he said.

Three persons lost their lives under tragic circumstances at Ejura in the Ejura Sekyedumase District of the Ashanti Region a few days ago.

The trio died in the space of 48 hours with youth activist Ibrahim Mohammed, 45, also known as Macho Kaaka dying on June 28 from injuries he sustained in an attack a day before.

The killing of Mohammed sparked protests on Tuesday, June 29, in Ejura leading to clashes between some residents and security personnel which resulted in the death of two persons (Abdul Nasir Yussif and Muntala Mohammed) who were among six persons who were shot in the skirmish.

Most Rev Philip Naameh in an interview on NEAT FM’s "Ghana Montie" morning show said the Catholic Bishops Conference strongly condemns the shooting in Ejura.

“Situation there is very distasteful,” he noted.

Ministerial Committee

Meanwhile, the Interior Ministry has constituted a three-member committee to investigate the incident.

This follows a directive by President Akufo-Addo, calling for a public inquiry to be conducted into the circumstances surrounding the Ejura killing incident on Tuesday, which also left four persons severely injured.

The committee members include George Kingsley Koomson, Justice of the Court of Appeal as Chairman, Security Expert, Dr Vladimir Antwi Danso and Juliet Amoah, Executive Director of Penplusbyte, a civil society organisation.

Marie Louis Simmons, a principal state attorney will be the secretary of the committee.

The committee is expected to investigate and recommend sanctions for persons found culpable by 9 July 2021.

