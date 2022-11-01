35 minutes ago

Another of the great protagonists of the season is Nico Williams, Iñaki's brother, who after knocking on the doors of the first team last season , this year he has definitely started playing and is one of the important men for Ernesto Valverde's team.

Iñaki Williams stressed that "it is a real pleasure to play with my brother, I am very proud of it ". And it is that the brothers are understanding each other wonderfully in the rojiblanco attack. "We can all help each other," he indicated.

But he has not only had words to highlight the work of his brother. Iñaki Williams also wanted to highlight the moment of Raúl García of which he says " he is an old rocker. He puts them on as he wants and is very grateful . You have to continue enjoying".

Raúl García and Iñaki Williams invented the red and white winning goal against Villarreal .

Almost at game time, the '22' of Athletic received a ball in the center of the field that he knew how to keep perfectly against the harassment of Dani Parejo, after getting rid of the mark with a good turn, he leaked a great ball for the race of Williams who gave a blow that was worth three gold points .

Athletic march in a good dynamic that places them in fifth position after twelve days. The lions want to fight to be in Europe next season and to achieve this they will have their next challenge to defeat Girona on their visit to Montilivi next day.