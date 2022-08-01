10 minutes ago

Ghanaian youngster Felix Afena-Gyan says that its a great feeling sharing the same dressing room with Arentine attacker Paulo Dybala.

The former Juventus attacker joined the Rome-based club this summer on a free transfer after deparing Juventus as a free agent.

Afena Gyan says that he is ready to bide his time at Roma and take the right moment whenever it comes to showcase his talents.

" I'm still young, I still have many years of career ahead, I still have a lot to learn, especially from the coach. it's not a problem for me, I'm sure my time will come and I'll have to take the opportunity. Mourinho? For me he's like a father and parents have to be obeyed. Dybala? Surely it's a great pleasure for me to share the locker room with a big player like Dybala, it's a pleasure to be able to talk to him and train with him”.

The 18-year-old burst onto the scene after making his AS Roma senior debut in a game against Cagliari in November. He followed up with a man of the match display, after netting a brace against Genoa.

He has since gone on to make his international debut for Ghana, helping his country qualify for the upcoming World Cup after a hard-fought play-off victory against Nigeria.