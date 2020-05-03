2 hours ago

Newly appointed Sporting Director of Ashanti Gold SC, Mr. Roy Arthur has said it is a great privilege for him to serve the club and has therefore, promised to help the club achieve more successes in the coming years.

The former BA United Chief Executive Officer, is joining the Obuasi based club as their Sporting Director with Mr. Seth Agyemang and Gibrine Musa also joining the newly formed five-member management team as administrative manager and Operation director respectively.

The decision to announce a new management team to steer their affairs of the Miners comes following the resignation of former CEO Mr. Frederick Acheampong.

Speaking on his appointment, Roy Arthur, a former aspiring chairman of the Central Regional Football Association said it is a 'privilege to have this opportunity'.

‘‘It’s a privilege to have this opportunity to join Ashgold as the sporting director. I think it’s great,” said Arthur in a brief interview with Atinka FM.

‘‘I’m looking forward to this new giant challenge. I hope to help the team achieve more success in the future,”he added.

Below is the full list of the Ashgold Management team;

1. Chief Executive Officer — Emmanuel Frimpong

2. Administrative Manager — Seth Boakye Agyemang

3. Sporting Director — Roy Arthur

4. Operation Director — Gibrine Musa (Zamba)

5. Secretary/Media Officer — Daniel Bioh