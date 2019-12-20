2 hours ago

Veteran highlife artiste Kojo Antwi has said, “it’s a shame” that Samini was denied a speaking engagement with students of the Ebenezer Senior High School, Accra, over his dreadlocks.

The reggae/dancehall artiste was prevented by the headmaster of the school from addressing the students because he thought the musician’s locks made him unfitting to with the students.

“The headmaster of Ebenezer Senior High School decided that because of my dreadlocks, I was not fit to speak to the students of the school, which is in Dansoman where I live, which is five minutes from my parents’ home,” Samini told Accra-based Citi FM in an interview.

Reacting to the incident on the ‘Inspire’ series on the Class Drive on Class91.3FM, Kojo Antwi said: “It’s a shame”.

“It’s a shame; that’s all I can say”, he told show host, Prince Benjamin, on Thursday, 19 December 2019, adding: “That’s the battle I’ve been fighting ever since”.

Kojo Antwi, who wears dreadlocks as well, recounted his own ordeal concerning his hairstyle. “Even when I released my first, second, third album, we had this only one network and they will not play a video of Ghanaian wearing locks even though they were playing videos of Jamaicans wearing locks, but if you were a Ghanaian wearing lock, they won’t play. That’s a battle I have been fighting since; it’s a shame.”

Kojo Antwi, known as the ‘Maestro’ or ‘Mr Music Man’, is a multiple award-winning artiste. He has multiple hit songs to his credit. Notable among them are Dadie Anoma, Bome Nkomo De, Me Nya Ntaban a, Medofo pa, Mfa Me Nkoho, Ammirika and a lot more.