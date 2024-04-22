9 hours ago

Political Science Lecturer at the University of Ghana (UG), Dr. Asah Asante, says it is annoying for the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) to say there is no power crisis also known as ‘dumsor’ in the country.

Speaking on Morning Starr with Francis Abban on Monday, the political science lecturer advised the government not to upset Ghanaians by denying that there is no power crisis.

“It is obvious that the party has failed straight away in managing the power crisis. What is even more annoying is that they want to portray to Ghanaians that there is nothing of a sort. When Ghanaians are experiencing ‘dumsor’ in their homes then you tell them that there is no ‘dumsor’.

“What kind of behaviour is that? In politics, always strive to be plain and proceed with integrity. Because nobody will create a ‘dumsor’ but if due to certain circumstances beyond your control and ‘dumsor’ is on our hands, the earlier you say it the better than you to continue to shelve it under the carpet,” Dr. Asante stated.

He continued: “You will get people angry and at the end of the day it doesn’t speak well of the party. Please problems are bound to be solved. That is why governance is to be handled by people who are intellectually fit. It is an important intellectual exercise.”

Meanwhile, the Director of Elections and IT for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Dr. Edward Omane Boamah, has also stated that the Akufo-Addo-Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia administration must be truthful to Ghanaians on the prevailing power crisis.

In a Facebook post on Sunday, the former Minister for Communication questioned why former President John Mahama before leaving office had provided enough power yet Ghanaians would have to sleep in the dark.

“Your deceitful and incompetent Akufo-Addo Bawumia government cannot even be truthful about Dumsor! PURC says transformers are not the cause of the dumsor Ghanaians are confronted with.

“What justification can your NPP government offer Ghanaians for plunging Ghana into Dumsor when John Dramani Mahama provided enough power generation plants including the Ameri thermal plant which you have recently re-located to Kumasi and re-named?” Dr. Boamah quizzed.