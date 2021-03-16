5 minutes ago

New Kumasi Asante Kotoko recruit Solomon Sarfo Taylor says that it has always been his dream to wear the red jersey and is excited that dream is finally a reality.

The porcupine warriors on Monday 15th March 2021 announced the signing of the former Karela United striker on a three year deal.

“I am very happy to be here. It has been a long dream and I think this is the right time for me to make the move”, he told Kotoko Express.

“I am joining an amazing groups of players and I am confident that I will also contribute my part to take this historic club to places”.

The porcupine warriors who will be without star striker Kwame Opoku for the second round of the Ghana Premier League having sold him to Algerian side USM Algiers have quickly moved to register Solomon Sarfo Taylor for the second round.

Kotoko have been on the look out to get a striker to fill the void left by Kwame Opoku with Ibrahim Osman currently out injured with the goal shy Naby Keita the only fit striker available at the club.

The reds have finally got their man after missing out on him in 2018 when they paid GHC50,000 to the Anyinase based club before the player decided to move abroad instead with Karela later refunding Kotoko's money to thm.

The 23 year old striker joined Danish side Vendsyssel FF from Karela United in 2019 but due to poor form his contract was mutually terminated in January 2020.

Solomon Sarfo Taylor formed a prolific partnership with Diawise Taylor for Karela United before traveling abroad.