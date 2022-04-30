2 hours ago

Head coach of Kumasi Asante Kotoko, Dr. Prosper Nartey Ogum says that he is happy that his side arrested the mini slump against West African Football Academy (WAFA).

Asante Kotoko after two consecutive defeats to RTU and Legon Cities recorded a 1-0 victory over WAFA, Prosper Nartey's former team before joining Asante Kotoko.

According to the former University of Cape Coast lecturer he is delighted with Kotoko's win but sad that his former side WAFA lost and heading for the drop.

"I'm happy we won. We are coming from a backdrop of two losses: RTU, Legon Cities but if you look at the defeat, it's sending the team [WAFA] that made me who I am in coaching down the relegation zone so I have mixed feelings but I'm a professional."

WAFA before the match were deeply rooted in the relegation zone and needed all three points against Asante Kotoko to escape the relegation zone but lost having played a game more their relegation rivals with matches running out for them.

The reds recorded their first ever win at the Sogakope Park against WAFA on Saturday afternoon.

It was the usual suspect Frank Mbella Etouga who gave the league leaders the win and only goal of the game in the second half.

Kotoko after 27 matches have opened a 10 point gap on second placed Bechem Unitd who will play on Sunday whiles WAFA lie 17th with 26 points and three points adrift relegation.