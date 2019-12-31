2 hours ago

Pastor Mensa Otabil has said Ghana has "sunk" so low to the extent that he is forced to clarify every joke of his because "people have no sense of humour".

The founder of the International Central Gospel Church (ICGC) told the congregation on Sunday, 29 December 2019, while making an announcement about the church's CrossOver event that the caveat was necessary so as to avoid the risk of a joke he had made, being taken seriously.

Pastor Otabil made the joke while complaining about how people forward everything at all they receive to their friends on WhatsApp.

"Sometimes", an exasperated Pastor Otabil noted, "WhatsApp can be both a blessing and a hazard because there are some people who believe that everything they receive, they must forward it; and you can't block them, too, because they are your friends: if you block them, it would be rude".

"Everything: somebody is pounding fufu the wrong way, they would send it; somebody is singing the wrong way, they would send it; somebody is chasing after trotro, they would send it", he complained.

After expressing that concern, he then said in jest that God's forgiveness of all such "WhatsApp sins" was contingent on the culprits consciously circulating ICGC's upcoming annual 31st-night event – CrossOver – to their friends and colleagues via WhatsApp.

"So, if you're one of those, this is a good opportunity to do something good: go and WhatsApp CrossOver to all your friends and let them know that the greatest event of the year is happening at the Independence Square. It will make God forgive you of all your sins of bad WhatsApping that you've done throughout the year. Each bad WhatsApp is forgiven but you must WhatsApp CrossOver; that is the key to your forgiveness", Pastor Otabil joked.

Then came the caveat: "You know, I have to clarify [that] it's a joke. What I just said [is a joke]".

"You know, people have no sense of humour", Pastor Otabil noted, adding: "Somebody is going to leave here and say: Pastor Otabil says: 'If you want to be forgiven, WhatsApp CrossOver'".

"Crazy, crazy, craziness in this country", Pastor Otabil muttered, stressing: "Even when you joke, you have to clarify [that]: 'I was joking'. That's how low we have sunk anyway".