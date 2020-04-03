56 minutes ago

Myron Boadu has had a breakthrough season at AZ Alkmaar this seasson with his performance on the pitch.

The 20 year old striker has been phenomenal scoring goals for fun in the Dutch Eredivisie this season.

His performance has drawn admiring glances from teams in Holland and outside the country who would want to get the prolific poacher in their ranks.

Since the COVID-19 induced suspension of all major leagues in the world including the Dutch Eredivisie, Boadu says its difficult but there are training regimes helping him keep fit.

“We received a schedule from AZ. I now do a lot of strength training with weights that I got from the club. I cycle on the exercise bike and occasionally I go jogging. It is important to me that I can be busy every day. Even if I have a day off according to the schedule, I will pick it up. ” he told the official AZ Alkmaar website.

Asked whether it's difficult training when you don't know when football will be played he said it's a yes and no.

"Yes and no. I want to be fit when I need to be there. The tricky thing is that you don't know if the season is going to continue. I also understand that no definite answer can be given yet. ” he said.