1 hour ago

Owner and President of King Faisal, Alhaji Karim Gruzah has not minced words by saying it will be foolishness for any club to boycott the 26th GFA Ordinary congress.

The GFA has scheduled its ordinary congress for the 1st September 2020 at the Ghanaman Soccer Center of Excellence, Prampram.

There have been calls by the de facto opposition leader Wilfred Kwaku Osei Palmer for clubs to boycott the congree since the GFA has not furnished them with statement of accounts which is mandatory.

According to the veteran football administrator, Congress presents a platform for the clubs to share ideas and open up on issues affecting them thus it will be "foolish" to boycott Congress.

"My team King Faisal will not boycott the GFA Congress. Football is not politics and without Congress we cannot share idea to bring football back", Alhaji Grunsah told Kingdom FM

"It's foolishness to tell clubs to boycott Congress, he ended".

The set date coincides with the date CAS is expected to come out with their verdict in the case involving Wilfred Osei Palmer vs GFA.