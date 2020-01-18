1 hour ago

It was Shatta Wale the last time Legon Cities played at home and it was a blast as he thrilled spectators who thronged the Accra Sports Stadium with some hit songs.

This time the dice has settled on young music sensation Kwesi Arthur as he will be performing during Wednesday night's Ghana Premier League clash between Legon Cities and Ashgold at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The leaders in innovation,branding and professionalism have also rolled out a free for ladies entry at the gates in order to encourage more women to troop into the Stadium.

Legon Cities will hope the 'Woara' hitmaker can bring them good luck this time as they search for their first three points of the campaign.

Despite making waves off the pitch, it has been grim looking at the Ghana Premier League standings for legon Cities as you will have to start looking down the bottom places before you fin them.

They have been a breathe of fresh air in the league and for their good works off the pitch deserve better than the two draws and a defeat on the pitch.