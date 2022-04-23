34 minutes ago

Crocked Ghana and Stade Rennes youngster Kamaldeen Sulemana says that the last few weeks has been very difficult for him as he watches from he sidelines whiles his teammates play.

The 20 year old winger has been injured since February and missed Ghana's crucial 2022 FIFA World Cup play offs against Nigeria.

He last played for Stade Rennes on 11th February against Paris Saint Germain in their 1-0 loss with the youngster playing ten minutes.

Kamaldeen, frustrated about how long the injury has persisted says it has been a roller coaster on his way to recovery.

“It's difficult. There are ups and downs. I'm happy when the team has results and plays well, but it's hard not to take part and just watch the games in front of the TV or sit in the stadium. I would like to be on the pitch and in the locker room doing what I know how to do and what I love to do. I can't be satisfied. »

"It's the first time I've been stopped for so long in my professional career. I had no worries when I was in Denmark. This injury (fissure of a vertebra) is longer than expected. It's a bit of a roller coaster. At the start of the injury, after two weeks, I felt good. I thought I could be back soon. You resume the race, you return to the field and there you feel pain. Then you work hard again, you do whatever it takes to come back and the pains come back again. When you have high hopes and it's still not the time to come back, it's hard to accept. I would have preferred to be told ''you have three or four months'', it's better for the mind. But with this injury, it impossible to say such things. There, every two weeks, the return is postponed. »The club's staff hope to reintegrate him into collective training in May.

He has four goals and two assists to his credit from 25 games.