Ghanaian prodigy Mohammed Kudus once again dazzled on the European stage, spearheading West Ham to a dominant 5-0 victory over Freiburg in the Europa League.

Under the astute guidance of manager David Moyes, West Ham delivered a masterclass performance, securing their berth in the quarterfinals with an emphatic 5-1 aggregate scoreline.

Kudus stole the show, earning the Man of the Match accolade for his exceptional display, which included a sensational brace.

The highlight of the match was Kudus' sublime goal, where he showcased his skill and agility by gliding past five Freiburg defenders before calmly slotting the ball into the net.

Reflecting on his remarkable achievement, Kudus expressed his delight, acknowledging the goal as one of the highlights of his career.

He commented, "I think so [it’s in my top five goals]. I will need to look at it again. It’s one of the dreams as a player, taking players on and trying to create something out of nothing, so when I got the space, I thought, let’s go for it."

With this remarkable performance, Kudus has now amassed an impressive tally of five goals in seven appearances in the Europa League this season, solidifying his status as a key player for West Ham United.