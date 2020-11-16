2 hours ago

A limp Kumasi Asante Kotoko side tamely surrender a one nil lead on Sunday night to an impressive Karela United.

The away side were the better team for much of the game as Kumasi Asante Kotoko laboured to even get a draw at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Kotoko's performance was in sharp contrast to all the goodies and big deals the club have been attracting off the field.

Coach Maxwell Konadu believes it is just the first game and that things will improve at the club as the league goes one.

Speaking at the post game press conference, the 46 year old Kotoko gaffer says he wanted the three points badly but that did not happen and they will still work hard to improve.

“This is the first league match, Yes we wanted to secure the three points but unfortunately it couldn’t happen. But we’ll still work hard. Its just the first match."

"The team is still gelling together and I believe that as time goes on, the team will become better than we did today,”

They added nine new players to the playing squad while about fifteen old players were allowed to leave the club.

Kotoko took the lead in the game through a fortuitous goal scored by new striker Kwame Poku before a late strike from Prince Okraku gave the away side a point in the game.

On match day two Kotoko will travel to Berekum to face Chelsea.