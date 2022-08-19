13 minutes ago

Head coach of Bibiani Gold Stars, Michael Osei habours ambitions of coaching the senior national team the Black Stars.

The German-trained tactician believes he is ripe for the Ghana hot seat with his experience gained over the years at both club and national team levels.

Osei was assistant coach to Ibrahim Tanko at the Black Meteors at the 2019 U-23 AFCON tournament in Egypt and believes he has the nous for the big job.

Last season, the former Kotoko gaffer aided Bibiani Gold Stars finish ninth place on the league log after joining them from lower-tier side Star Madrid FC.

“I know every coach in Ghana dream to lead a national team and that's also my ambition after the club side,” he told Akoma FM.

“Though I have been at the Black Meteors as an assistant to Ibrahim Tanko where we achieved a lot by qualifying for the Olympic games and did well by placing fourth. But now, I'm targeting the Black Stars and when the chance is given, I will surely grab it.”

“With my experience in the game, both in Europe and in Ghana, I think I have gathered the required experience," he insisted.

"I won't say I deserve to coach Black Stars but I'm optimistic that my time will come."

Michael Osei has in the past coached Kotoko and Stars Madrid FC.