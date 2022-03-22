4 hours ago

Former Nigerian striker Yakubu Ayigbeni says that Nigeria must qualify for the World Cup at all cost as missing out will be disastrous.

Ghana will renew hostilities with perennial rivals Nigeria when the two sides clash in the first leg clash of the 2022 World Cup play offs at the Baba Yara Stadium.

The game will be the decider to see which among the two football power houses will head to the World Cup in Qatar later this year.

Nigeria is full of confidence when the two sides clash at the Baba Yara Stadium on Friday as they performed quite well at the AFCON whiles Ghana crashed out at the group stages.

“I know how the Ghanaians are feelings, they want to be in the World Cup as well but for Nigerians, our dream is to go there, to support them. Just imagine Nigeira not qualifying for the World Cup. If Ghana don’t qualify for the World Cup it’s not a big deal but Nigeria not qualifying is a big deal,” Aiyegbeni said to JoySports.

Ghana will host Nigeria at the Baba Yara Stadium on 25th March 2022 before taking on the three time African Champions in the return league on 29th March 2022 at the Moshood Abiola Stadium in Abuja.