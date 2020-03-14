1 hour ago

Dynamo Dresden attacker Donyoh enjoyed the Saxon derby in front of a full house and is now definitely not in the mood for ghost games.

The contrast could hardly be greater - Godsway Donyoh has just witnessed his first derby in Germany in front of 30,753 spectators when the attacker from Ghana is expecting his first ghost game on Sunday.

He regrets that he has to play with Dynamo Dresden after the 2-1 win against Aue in Hanover in front of empty fans.

“We play not only because we love the game, but for the fans. It's no fun without them, it doesn't feel like professional football.

"It is not an advantage for Dynamo that the Lower Saxony have to give up their home advantage," because Dynamo fans are everywhere, come to every game and are louder than everyone ”said Donyoh.

Last Sunday, the 25-year-old learned how loud they can be. “The atmosphere was great,” says the Ghanaian from Accra, “that was also something special for the club, but the most important thing was victory. We worked hard for that during the week. ”Donyoh celebrated the success, in which he had a significant share with the presentation for 1-1 and many good scenes, but not. "My manager was there, we talked about the derby all day, went out to eat," he looks back. He didn't enjoy the victory too cheerfully: "No, I don't like beer."

Through and through team players

In the days after the derby, he watched the game several times, also with the team: "We wanted to see the good things again, but we also looked at the mistakes." That he missed two big chances in the second half , that doesn't bother him anymore: "I'm not angry about that because it happens. That's soccer. We also won. I would surely be angry about my missed chances if we had not won. ”

That he hesitated a bit in the first half to enter the penalty area himself and preferred to play early, Donyoh explains: “First of all, I just try to play, to get security. If I have the confidence, then I have more confidence. ”When coach Markus Kauczinski asked him to go more deeply during the break against Aue, he did so and tried to finish it himself. Donyoh is still willing to learn at 25, he sees himself as a team player anyway. So the kicker with the Rasta braids continues to work hard to improve his defensive behavior, in which Kauczinski "sometimes the heart stops". However, the coach also says: "If so much happens in the front, you accept that." Donyoh is given his freedom as long as the return is greater than the risk: "He is a creative player who needs his freedom Can prepare gates. He was involved in almost all goalscoring campaigns against Aue. ”

Form increase unmistakable

Donyoh still has to smile about the 1-1 draw: “The day before the game against Aue, I saw a similar goal in the 1st Bundesliga with Patrick Schmidt.

Then he said about the submitter and the shooter that we would be tomorrow. And that's exactly how it came about. "Godsway (in German: God's Way) does not know exactly whether that was a divine will, but he believes:" God protects me. " The Catholic, whom Dynamo borrowed from the Danish first division club FC Nordsjaelland in January, regularly prays in his apartment. He does not go to church in Dresden, his German is not enough to follow the sermon. In terms of football, however, the integration seems to go much faster, its increase in form is unmistakable. Hopefully, if the game takes place, he can prove that in front of empty ranks in Hanover.