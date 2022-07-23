4 hours ago

Former Ghana defender John Paintsil says that it is no news if a player plays in the qualifiers but is left out of the main tournament proper.

There has been a lot of call from a section of Ghanaians that 'monkey dey work Baboon dey chop' to wits someone is toiling to play the qualifiers for others to enjoy at the tournament.

With the influx of foreign-born Ghanaian players, most of the Black Stars players who played in the qualifiers are getting apprehensive as they may be jettisoned from the squad for the tourney.

Inaki Williams, Tariq Lamptey and Mohammed Salisu, Patric Pfeiffer, Stephan Ambrosius have all switched nationality to play for Ghana.

Painstil has however called for support from Black Stars head coach Otto Addo to succeed.

"It's up to him to invite players who will fit his system and philosophy to make sure that he has the right philosophy going forward," Paintsil said as quoted by Kick Ghana.

"So we now become the supporters and spectators. We cannot decide for the coach, if the coach decides to go with the players (that played) the qualifiers or blend them together or go with the youth and experience, we all need to support.

"That thing has been happening, players play qualifiers and they don't get the opportunity to play in the main tournament so it’s part of the game," he insisted.

Painstil played for Ghana at two World Cups, in 2006 and 2010.