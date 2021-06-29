10 hours ago

Small and medium enterprises that deal in producing Made in Ghana goods can succeed if they stay focused.

This is an advice Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of food and processing company, Chopbox Express, Madam Ramat Sai Jimah, gave while contributing to discussions on the virtual forum of the Citi Business Festival on Tuesday, June 29, 2021.

The forum was on the theme: “promoting Made-in-Ghana products to spur inclusive economic growth”.

According to Madam Ramat, although it is not easy to start an FMCG-related business in Ghana, she said with focus and hard work, budding entrepreneurs can excel in the field.

“I think we need to encourage young entrepreneurs to stay focused despite the difficulties at the initial stages,” she said, adding that “It is not easy, and they must be ready” to go through all that to succeed.

Using her company as a case study, Madam Ramat said they were able to stay through to their ideals even when COVID-19 struck and collapsed a number of FMCG firms.

She further promised to supposed small and medium enterprises that want to venture into their kind of business.

“I remember when we started and COVID-19 struck, it affected us in all forms. But I must say that we, at Chopbox Express, are very ready to support all those who want to venture into Hausa Koko production for free. We are more than prepared to help them. They shouldn’t hesitate to call us,” she added.

Chopbox Express is a food processing firm that provides its customers with exceptional products and service delivery.

Other panels that spoke at the virtual forum included Kosi Yankey, Director of the Ghana Enterprise Agency formerly NBSSI; Robert Ahomka Lindsay, a former Deputy Minister of Trade, Lloyd Ashiley, the General Manager of Niche Cocoa, as well as Grace Anim Yeboah, Director of Business Banking at Absa Bank.

About the Citi Business Festival

Theis an extensive program of business events and on-air activities providing inspiration, business ideas, and information to persons who are starting, building, or growing their businesses.

The virtual business fora are live on Citi TV every Tuesday from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm.

The radio on-air series is themed to correspond with the various virtual forums at 9:20 am every weekday.

It is sponsored by Absa Bank Ghana with support from IT Consortium and the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC) and also powered by Citi FM, Citi TV, and Ghana’s most comprehensive business news website, www.citibusinessnews.com.

