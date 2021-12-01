1 hour ago

Head coach of Hasaacas Ladies, Yusif Basigi has rubbished reports which claims that he does not want his players to play for the various female national teams.

He says that there is no way he will do anything to sabotage the national team as he is also a Ghanaian and has worked with the national teams since 2011.

Recently when the Black Queens were eliminated from the AWCON qualifiers by the Super Falcons there was reports that Hasaacas Ladies prevented their players from joining the national team.

Defender Janet Egyir was the only player from the Women Premier League champions who joined the Black Queens squad.

Speaking in an interview on Citi TV, the Hasaacas Ladies gaffer has rubbished those claims saying the national team is for all Ghanaians and its not about any individual.

“I am a Ghanaian and a patriot, I have worked for the national team since 2011.

“It's not about the Black Queens, it's about Ghana.

“If I should say my players should not play for the Black Queens it means I don’t love the country.

“It is not about individuals because the national team is for the nation.

“I don’t see why I would prevent my players from representing the national team.

“However six of my players were with the Princesses,” he stated on The Tracker on Citi TV.

He led the team to a second place finish at the maiden edition of the CAF Women's Champions League.