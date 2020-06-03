2 hours ago

After series of attacks directed at the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), founder of The People's Project (TPP), Kwame Asare Obeng, popularly known as A Plus, has reopened his fire on the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).

A Plus says the behaviour of the NDC communication machinery contradicts the 'we have learnt our lessons' assertion made by the party leadership after losing the 2016 elections.

His comment comes after the NDC Communication Chief, Sammy Gyamfi, made politics with the death of George Floyd. In a Tuesday's tweet, Mr. Gyamfi posted a cartoon of the late African-American being trangulated by President Akufo-Addo and EC boss, Jean Mensa, depicting that Ghanaians are being suffocated to death with the impending new voters' register.

Reacting to this on Facebook, A Plus said the NDC will do better if the party's communication is rather outsourced to an advertising company or a blogging platform.

"The NDC must outsource their communications to an advertising company or bloggers like GhKwaku, Nkonkonsa and ZionFelix. I'm sure they will do better", he fired.

According to him, the NDC failed in 2016 after it tried to score cheap political points with the then NPP flagbearer, Nana Akufo-Addo drinking a popular Ghanaian juice, kalyppo, an indication of a weaker communication team.

"In 2016 they scored an own goal when they attempted to mock Nana with Kalypo", said Kwame A Plus.

He said people should not take the NDC serious since they have not genuinely learnt any lessons.

"Not long ago they told us to vote for them to come back to power because they have "learnt their lesson." Don't mind them. It is not true. They have not leant whuuutey!!!", his post added.