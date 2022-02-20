5 hours ago

Former Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan says that its only hypocrites who claim they do not support the Black Stars.

According to the former Sunderland ace, when the team is playing all those hypocrites sit on tenterhooks.

The Black Stars have lost the goodwill they once had due to countless issues after the 2014 debacle in Brazil and the numerous money related issues.

Speaking about Ghana's chances about Nigeria, Gyan admitted that it could go either way but Ghana must stay focused to get a win.

Ghana reached the play-off round after topping a qualifying pool that included South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Ethiopia.

“Ghana and Nigeria are rivals, you cannot predict,” Gyan told TV3.

“Anybody can win, so we just have to stay focus and do what they have to do on the field.”

“Anybody who says he does not support the national team is a hypocrite,” he added.

“When you are there and your country is losing, you will feel it because you are from the country.”

Ghana are chasing a record 4th FIFA World Cup appearance while Nigeria seek for their 7th appearance in the competition.

The Black Stars will play Nigeria on 24th March at the Cape Coast Stadium before traveling for the 2nd leg at the Abuja Sports stadium on Sunday, March 27, 2022.