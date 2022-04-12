52 minutes ago

Ghana has been linked with a lot of players in the diaspora as they get ready to play in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

But the spokesperson of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Henry Asante Twum says that the FA has no input in deciding players who must play for Ghana nor switch nationality.

He says that is not the job of the GFA but that of the head coach who will have to recommend players for the GFA to pursue.

Ghana has been linked with Callum Hudson-Odoi, Eddie Nketiah, Tariq Lamptey, Inaki Williams, Neco Williams among several others.

“I don’t know the players we want to pursue. The truth is that let’s leave that to the coach. When Otto Addo got the job, he decided to bring Dennis Odoi and Elisha Owusu. He gave us pressure; we went through the process and we got the two players" he told Kumasi based Luv FM.

“When C.K took the job, he decided to bring Akwasi Otchere Wriedt and we did everything possible to bring him. Under C.K Akunnor we went to France to visit Alexander Djiku and we did all we could to change his nationality.

“So, the coaches play a major role in situations like this. If it is that tomorrow we wake up to the news that Otto has been handed the nod to take us to the World Cup and he wants the services of these players you mentioned as a football Association what we can do is just to open the administrative procedure and to get things done,” said Henry.