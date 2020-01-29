1 hour ago

Berekum Chelsea midfield enforcer, Emmanuel Owusu says his side are hoping to maintain their unbeaten run until the end of the Ghana Premier League season.

The former Wamanafo Mighty Royals player says they are hoping to replicate the feat chucked by Hearts of Oak in the 2002-2003 campaign- the only Ghanaian club to do so.

And according to Owusu, the players of the Blues have said to themselves prior to the start of the campaign of doing well and he is not surprise with their scintillating performance so far.

Asked if Chelsea will maintain their unbeaten run, he said, "we will continue with how we started the league, nothing has changed. It is our aim to go unbeaten".

Berekum Chelsea are unbeaten in the GPL after five games and currently lead the table with 14 points.