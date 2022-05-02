2 hours ago

Ambitious Black Stars defender Gideon Mensah says that Ghana can win the 2022 FIFA World Cup if they do things the right way.

Ghana has been drawn in group H at the 2022 FIFA World Cup alongside Portugal, Korea Republic and Uruguay.

They will open their World Cup campaign against Portugal before playing Korea Republic with Uruguay the final group game.

No African team has gone beyond the quarter finals with Ghana getting closest before pantomime villain Luis Suarez blew it for Ghana and Africa.

But Gideon Mensah believes Ghana can break the jinx and win the World Cup as the first African country.

"That could be possible, why not" Mensah exclusively told Footballghana.com. when asked that Ghana's chances of winning the tournament.

"These are players we are going to play against and we play with them in our various clubs so obviously we know them and from time to time we've been learning their system. We've been getting used to their system so I think it's just a matter of time of us thinking and sitting down and having a plan and strategy to go against them."

"If we do it right, with God's grace we are going to make it."