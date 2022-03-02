2 hours ago

The Ministry of Youth and Sports has issued a directive to the National Sports Authority and the Ghana Football Association to ensure that only fans who are fully vaccinated are admitted into the various stadia on Match Days.

This was contained in a press statement issued by the Public Relations Directorate of the Ministry of Youth and Sports on Tuesday, March 1, 2022.

But it appears the news has rattled the Communications Director of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Sammy Gyamfi who is known anti-vaxxer.

He says that the directive by the government of Ghana is ridiculous and in his own words 'nonsense' and unlawful as it not supported by science.

The politician was speaking on Kumasi based Akoma FM where he accused the government of perpetuating an illegality by this directive.

"That's pure nonsense. The Directive for compulsory vaccination of football spectators is unlawful and it is not supported by science." He emphasized

Ghana will take on the Super Eagles at the Cape Coast Stadium on Friday, March 25, 2022 with the return slated in four days time.