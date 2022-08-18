1 hour ago

The Black Princesses of Ghana have been knocked out of the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup following a 4-1 defeat to the Netherlands in the final group D match.

They defeat – their third in the tournament sent them parking for the sixth straight time in history. Head coach Ben Fokuo believes the team will regroup, work hard and put measures in place to compete in the next edition.

‘’This is the sixth time we have not been able to qualify from the group stage and it is very worrying’’ he said.

‘’When we were coming to this competition for the sixth time, we decided to make sure that we qualify from the group stage for the first time and later progress from the quarter final but it is unfortunate we lost all three matches and are out of the competition.

‘’We did our preparations and worked hard towards the competition but things didn’t go as planned.

‘’We will work hard and try again in the next edition and hopefully, the team will make it past the group stage for the first time’’ he added.

The Black Princesses have played in every FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup tournament since its inception in 2010.