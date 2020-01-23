57 minutes ago

The last time it was Kwesi Arthur and before him it was Shatta Wale and now it is the turn of AMG Medikal as moneybags Legon Cities FC welcome Bechem United to the Accra Sports Stadium.

Cities have brought a lot of enthusiasm and energy into the Ghana Premier League with their branding,professionalism and innovation into the local game just that it has not yielded fruit or results on the pitch.

Legon Cities are winless so far in the Ghana Premier League after five games and still searching for their first win as they prepare to face Bechem United in the league.

This time rapper AMG Medikal will be rocking the Accra Sports Stadium with some of his hit tracks as he graces the pitch for the game.

Before the game, Medikal will rock the Stadium with some of his songs and at half time will be performing during the team's encounter with Bechem United.