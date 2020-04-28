10 minutes ago

Ex-international and Asante Kotoko head coach Maxwell Konadu has urged Ghanaian star Thomas Partey to Move from Spanish La Liga side Atletico Madrid amidst Premier League interest.

The Atlético star performer has been strongly linked with a move away from the Wanda Metropolitano this summer with Premier Leagues rivals Arsenal and Manchester United kenn for his signature.

Reacting to one of the numerous tweets in relation to Partey's next destination Konadu advised the 26-year-old to take the bold step of exiting the Laliga outfit, promising the midfielder of his full support.

‘‘It's time to #MOVE, we are behind you bro’’, the Kotoko trainer exclaimed.

Partey has strongly been linked with a move away from Atlético this summer despite reportedly agreeing on a contract extension with the club.

Sources say the Ghanaian midfield anchorman fancies a move to England with Manchester United his prefaced club.

However, with a new deal in place for him at the Wonder Metropolitano, his release clause is set to rise to €80M as Diego Simome hopes to ward off interest from potential suitors.