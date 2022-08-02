2 hours ago

New Kotoko Ugandan striker, Steven Mukwala has written his heartfelt farewell message to his former club Uganda Revenue Authority(URA).

He says that it's time to move on and took the chance to thank his former club for the opportunity claiming its the hardest thing for him saying goodbye.

"I take this opportunity to thank the URA Football Club for the Chance it gave me to be part of its project. Saying goodbye is always the hardest thing for me. But I guess it's time to move on." he tweeted

New Kotoko capture Steven Mukwala has arrived in Ghana and is currently in Kumasi where he has undergone his medical examination with the club.

Kotoko has in principle agreed to sign 2019/2020 Ugandan Premier League top scorer Steven Mukwala from Ugandan top flight side Revenue Authority (URA FC).

The porcupine warriors nearly signed the striker two seasons ago but they were unable to agree on terms with the striker's club at the time before he joined Revenue Authority FC.

He has agreed to sign a two-year contract with the reds after departing his former club Revenue Authority FC as a free agent.

Kumasi Asante Kotoko has set its sights on assembling a formidable squad that is capable of challenging for honours ahead of the 2022/2023 season.