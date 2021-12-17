1 hour ago

The first vice chairman of Asante Kotoko's National Circles Council, Nana Kwame Dankwah says that the season is too young for supporters of the club to give up.

Asante Kotoko started the Ghana Premier League season in blistering fashion having won all four matches but have now gone three matches without a win drawing against Karela at Anyinase before being handed their first loss of the season by King Faisal and a draw on Wednesday against RTU.

Speaking in an interview with Kumasi based Akoma FM, the supporters chief has advised fans of Kotoko not to lose up as the team will bounce back and they must back them in these trying times.

"It is too early to give up as a Kotoko supporter, when we started, we were scoring and other teams have now prepared very well so all

we need to do is to go back to the drawing board and evaluate our performance to identify our problems and find solutions as to why

we are not winning, we shouldn't give up at this point."

"We have the best team in the country, the players need our encouragement and not for us to be fed up, it is not over. "he ended.