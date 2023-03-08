2 hours ago

President of the Ghana Football Association(GFA), Kurt Okraku has told the two biggest clubs in Ghana to conduct an introspection as to the reasons why supporters are no longer patronizing their matches.

Spectatoring in the domestic game hit an all-time low on Sunday during the Ghana Premier League match week 20 match between Hearts and Kotoko at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The game which has always been the face-saving match for the domestic game suffered a big jolt when thirty minutes before the start of the game, organizers had to open the gate for free.

Even with that, the stadium was not full which lay credence to the fact that the local game is suffering enormously from low patronage of spectators.

According to the Ghana FA boss, Kotoko, and Hearts must sit down and look into reasons why their fans who once thronged the stadium have abandoned them.

"The two teams (Kotoko & Hearts) have a lot to do to bring back the fans. It’s up to Kotoko to ask why their fans aren’t consuming their game & same as Hearts of Oak. The fans belong to the clubs and not the GFA but we will do our part" he told Angel TV.

Hearts won the game with a Konadu Yiadom header in the second half to clinch the three points and the President's Cup.