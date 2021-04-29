1 hour ago

Inaki Williams has distanced himself from the International future of his younger brother Nico Willimas.

Athletic Bilbao striker Inaki Williams on 6th July 2022 officially announced that his nationality switch to Ghana has been completed, and is ready to play for the Black Stars of Ghana despite turning down overtures from the Ghana Football Association (GFA) in the past.

Many have given the impression that the young winger will follow in the footsteps of his older brother but Inaki says he is not the one to decide for his brother but will be available to support him in whatever decision he takes.

Williams' younger brother Nico also plays for the Basque side, but he is unsure if the 20-year-old will follow in his footsteps and choose Ghana over Spain.

"Despite being brothers that question isn't for me," he said.

"That's his decision and that answer is down to him. I will be there to support and help him."

Nico Williams like his older brother was born in Spain to a Ghanaian mother and a Liberian father and is eligible to play for Spain.

Last season was his breakthrough season for his Spanish La Liga side Athletic Bilbao.