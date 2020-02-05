1 hour ago

Popular African-American singer Akon has announced that he has raised about $1 billion to finance projects in Africa.

Speaking to journalists, the artiste revealed that it was not easy for him to raise the first billion dollar.

He stressed that Africa is in dire need of basic necessities like potable water and electricity.

Akon added that his desire for luxury reduced when he noticed the poor development in Africa.

In a statement published by Eyegambia.org, he said, “Showing off is no longer my delirium, I don’t wear jewelry anymore. I’ve seen so many people in need until I feel guilty visiting the villages. Showing up with $50,000 earrings is useless. It’s just tape to the eye that only serves to look good in front of others. That’s why I decided to use my money to help others.”