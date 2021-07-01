2 hours ago

Former Asante Kotoko management member, Afrifa Yamoah Ponko has slammed the Nana Yaw Amponsah led Management for lacking the cajoles to defeat Accra Hearts of Oak.

According to him Nana Yaw Amponsah and his management members are light weight and cannot steer the affairs of a big club like Asante Kotoko.

Since the defeat to Hearts of Oak, some former management and board members of the club have found their voices and hitting hard at the young football administrator.

Nana Yaw Amponsah was appointed the Chief Executive Officer of Kumasi Asante Kotoko in August 2020 after George Amoako was shown the exit.

The young man has been given three years to steer the day to day affairs of the club and improve its fortunes on and off the pitch.

Yamoah Ponko said of Nana Yaw Amponsah and his administration.

“How can Nana Yaw Amponsah’s administration defeat Hearts of Oak?

“Nana Amponsah is riding on the back of the almighty Asante Kotoko.

“As to whether he will be able to lead Asante Kotoko to higher heights is virtually impossible.

“Asante Kotoko is a traditional club and heavier than all of them [Nana Yaw Amponsah’s administration].

“Nana Yaw Amponsah’s administration does not know the stuff Kotoko is made off," he added.