Ghanaian-born winger Maxwell Boadu Acosty has disclosed that it is wrong for anyone to suggest that players who have switched nationality to play for Ghana will not be loyal.

Many have suggested that these players are only in Ghana for a good time by making a World Cup appearance and nothing else.

Acosti, who has two nationalities and understands this situation better than anyone else, said, "I am well aware of the concern that the team's organizational ability may collapse, but the joining of dual nationals is definitely more beneficial than a disadvantage. They have sufficient skills. ' he raised his voice.

He continued, "It is also wrong to speculate that the new players will not have any loyalty to Ghana. The Ghana Football Association takes care of and treats them a lot. It will give them enough motivation." "I regret choosing the Italian national team instead of Ghana," he explained.

Six new players agreed in July this year to play for the Black Stars of Ghana ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Five out of the six are foreign-born players with Ghanaian parents or descent who have now completed their nationality switch.

Ghana has been on the trail of a number of young Ghanaian players playing in Europe and elsewhere with the likes of Tariq Lamptey, Eddie Nketiah, Inaki Williams and Callum Hudson-Odoi all on the radar.

The German-born trio of Stephan Ambrosius, Patrick Pfeffer, and Ransford-Yeboah Konigsdorffer have all committed themselves to play for Ghana and their nationality switch has been completed in time to play for Ghana at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Tariq Lamptey's switch has also been completed with the Brighton fullback expected to play at the Mundial for Ghana.

The winger never represented Italy at any level and neither did he play for Ghana but believes players who have switched nationality like Inaki Williams, Tariq Lamptey, Ransford Yeboah-Konigsdorffer, Antoine Semenyo will be well taken care of by the Ghana FA