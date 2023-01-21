2 hours ago

New Asante Kotoko midfielder Rashid Nortey says he is excited to have joined Asante Kotoko as its a club he has always wished to play for.

Ghana Premier League champions Kumasi Asante Kotoko have signed midfielder Rashid Nortey on a free transfer after he departed Medeama.

The new Kotoko midfielder has spent the last six seasons with fellow Premier League side Medeama but has now ended his six-year association with the club.

Nortey joined the Mauve and Yellow in 2017, clocking over 100 appearances in an outstanding spell in Tarkwa.

“I’m very happy because Kotoko have been a club I have wished to play as a player for sometime” he told Original FM.

The midfield dynamo is hugely reveled in Tarkwa and extremely popular with the club’s supporters.