1 hour ago

It is trying times for the world with the devastating impact the novel coronavirus is having on jobs, humanity and even the world economy.

But for some people like Inaki Williams is some jolly good time for him as the Spanish born Ghanaian-Liberian has been rocking the bed with his girlfriend every day of the week.

The Athletico Bilbao striker says he has been having some good sex seven times a week since the lockdown in Spain.

Spain is one of the worst hit countries by the coronavirus pandemic and has infected 247,122 persons with 25,264 deaths while 148,558 have fully recovered.

Football has been suspended in Spain since March with players handed comprehensive training regimes by the fitness department of their teams.

But it appears with Inaki Williams, he has added sex as part of his exercise routine as he does it everyday of the week with his girlfriend Patricia Morales whiles under lockdown.

"I already said it in La Resistencia (Spanish program) that I dumped four powders [had sex four times] per week but now I would tell you that it is a seven out of seven. I do full," Williams told Youtuber Dj MaRioo.

Inaki Williams has been integral for the Basque club in the Spanish La Liga scoring 9 goals in 34 matches.