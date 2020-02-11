27 minutes ago

Ghanaian actress, Gloria Osei Sarfo has stated that she has been sidelined and ignored for a long time in the movie industry.

The actress who recently bagged a nomination in one of the most prestigious African movie awards, Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA) said the nomination was long overdue.

The ‘Efiewura’ actress who spoke in an exclusive interview with MzGee said she has been aiming for a spot in the award scheme for years.

”I have not just been eyeing the AMVCA, I’ve been aiming at it. Its one of the biggest and hugest award schemes in the world especially in Africa. And every actor wishes to be a winner or a nominee of the scheme.” Gloria stated.

She added that: “This has been long overdue. Its been over 2 decades in the industry. It has been tough on me. Its been a roller coaster journey. I have been neglected, I’ve been ignored, I’ve been sidelined, I’ve been blacklisted, I’ve been called names over the years. And by Gods’ grace, my talent has been recognized now.”

The Angel TV presenter also expressed gratitude to CEO of Sparrow Production, Shirley Frimpong-Manso.

Gloria who is nominated for her role in Shirley Frimpong-Manso’s sequel film ‘The Perfect Picture: 10 Years Later’ will have to beat Toni Tones, Eucharia Anunobi, Tina Mba and Mary Lazarus to win Best Supporting Actress in a Movie or TV Series.

Source: peacefmonline