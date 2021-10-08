5 hours ago

Ghana and TSG Hoffenheim defender Kasim Nuhu Adams says that he has been sidelined by the German Bundesliga side because he defied their orders and played for the national team the Black Stars.

The defender has been a bit part player this season at the German side failing to make a single appearance in the German Bundesliga for his side.

He went out on loan in the 2019/2020 season at then Bundeliga side Fortuna Dusseldorf but they were relegated that season and had to return to his parent side.

Speaking in an interview with Tarkwa-based radio station Medeama FM, he stressed that the club are punishing him because he defied their orders and played for the Black Stars.

"I'm not getting playing time at TSG Hoffenheim now because I defied the club's order to play for Black Stars"

He says he will work hard in order to earn a recall to the Black Stars as he hopes to leave Hoffenheim in the January transfer window.

"I will continue to work hard to earn Black Stars invitation again and I will definitely move from TSG Hoffenheim in January" he added.

He last played for the Black Stars in a friendly match against Qatar and Mali in October 2020 in Turkey