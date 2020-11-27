17 minutes ago

Former Lynx Entertainment signee, Mildred Ashong, widely known as Eazzy has disclosed she is single.

Speaking to Fiifi Pratt on Kingdom Plus 101.9FM, the talented singer said she is not ready to be in a relationship now.

She disclosed that she is ready to settle down if she finds a man who is ready to understand her.

She added that her next relationship will lead to marriage.

Eazzy Bebe is known for her hit songs ‘Wengeze’, and ‘Forever’, which she sang with Mr Eazi of Nigeria.

Her rise was quick with her debut album, Twinkle, released in 2010.

Watch Video Below: