2 hours ago

Black Stars new boy Inaki Williams says that he has been speaking to Black Stars defender Joseph Aidoo who he plays with in the Spanish La Liga.

On Tuesday, Athletic Bilbao striker Inaki Williams announced that his nationality switch to Ghana has been completed and is ready to play for the Black Stars of Ghana despite turning down overtures from the Ghana Football Association (GFA) in the past.

He revealed in an interview with 3Sports that he knows a lot of the Black Stars players like Thomas Partey, Mubarak Wakaso, Salisu Mohammed among others.

“Know Thomas, I know Wakaso, I know Salisu. The Black Stars players in Spain like Joseph Aidoo, I have been talking with him,” Inaki Williams said.

The talented forward continued, “This moment is coming for me to put on that shirt. I am going to work hard to raise the flag. I am going to do everything for Black Stars and make all the people smile with me.”

The striker was born in the Basque region of Spain to Ghanaian mother and a Liberian father who sought asylum in Spain some years back.

Ghana had made attempts to convince the striker to commit his future to them but it failed as he said at the time that he prefers to play for the land of his birth Spain.

He made his debut for Spain in 2016 in a friendly match against Bosnia Herzegovina which still made him eligible to play for the Black Stars of Ghana.

But since then he had been overlooked by subsequent Spain managers but with time running out for the Bilbao striker he has now taken solace in playing for Ghana especially at the World Cup in Qatar.

Inaki is one of two footballing brothers born to Ghanaian immigrants, the other being 19-year-old Nico Williams, who also plays for Athletic and made his professional debut this year.

He will be available for selection in September when Ghana face Angola in the afcon 2023 qualifiers.

The Black Stars will play their first group match at the 2022 World Cup against Portugal on November 24th, 2022 before taking on Korea on November 28th and finally facing Uruguay on December 2.