7 hours ago

New Black Stars coach, Milovan Rajevac says he has absolute faith in his players but deciding on his starting eleven is not an easy decision.

The Serbian trainer will be starting his second stint with Ghana on Saturday when his side face Zimbabwe at the Cape Coast Stadium.

Milovan Rajevac was employed as replacement for C.K Akonnor after a shaky start to the 2022 World Cup qualifiers.

Ghana beat Ethiopia 1-0 in a dismal performance before losing 1-0 to South Africa at the FNB Stadium in Johannesburg which was Akonnor's last match.

Speaking in a press conference ahead of the match against Zimbabwe the Serbian gaffer says he has faith in the team and whoever starts knows what to do.

"I have faith in my players’ of course it is not an easy decision. Before the match, I have so many things in my mind to make a decision about my starting 11 but you know we all play."

"So every player is aware of their contribution to the team is important so we are a group and whoever starts, know they have to deliver and we function as a team so before the match, I will make my final decision" he said.