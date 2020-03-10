34 minutes ago

Television personality and comedienne, Afia Schwarzenegger, known in real life as Valentina Nana Agyeiwaa, has said she has forgiven her ex-husband Lawrence Abrokwah, following the circumstances that led to the collapse of their marriage.

The two accused each other of cheating and broke up.

But in an Instagram post, Afia said she has forgiven the ex-husband for the development.

The post titled ‘Open Letter To My Ex’ said:

“Good day Lawrence Abrokwah. I know for a fact you have tasted the wrath of God, besides that I love the fact that you have seen me grow, I have also proved without any doubt that I am a seed from heaven…one can’t bring me down ..Any attempt to bury me is an attempt that will push my growth.

“Today 9/03/20 I Queen Afia Schwarzenegger FORGIVE you and set you FREE...I ask God to forgive you and your generation especially your daughter...I pray she never in her life meet a man like you.

As I told you I am telling you again, Worship God in truthfulness and he will help you. I am a prophetic child and NO ONE CAN BRING ME DOWN...Hahhhahahahahahahahaahahahahahahahaha...remember I told you!!!

“Tomorrow 10/03/20 is my mum's bday and the gift I want to give my mum is this. As you know tomorrow 10/03/20 is Judgement day of your criminal case at Land Court 1 but I won't be there...it has always been the State Vrs Lawrence Abrokwah. I wish you luck,.......I Afia Agyeiwaa Sikabediden I don’t care...

“As I knew, you had slave masters, so why have they deserted you now??? This must be a big lesson to you as not all that glitter is gold. You were a very bad chapter in a very good book but I took some lessons from there…Today when I talk about domestic violence I do it with passion becos I survived. I wish you well and pray you work on yourself.

“I am Agyeiwaa, And Just like the eagle I am..I am flying in success and to me it is enough revenge to you and your slave masters.”