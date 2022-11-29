54 minutes ago

Portugal goalkeeper Diogo Costa says that he has learned from his mistake against Ghana in his side's first Group game of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The European giants defeated Ghana 3-2 in a hardly contested game but deep into stoppage time, Inaki Williams stole the ball from him when he was about taking a goal kick with a late block his defender and a slip from the Ghanaian striker preventing the equalizer.

Portugal went on to beat Uruguay 2-0 in their second game and secure their place in the round of 16 of the 2022 FIFA World Cup

“Like me, the whole team. We played very well in this game, we were all decisive, I won't go into the individual. The team was very united, we all fought for each other and, when it’s like that, the energy is so positive that things end up going well.”

"Our way of playing is calm, safe, not getting into the game of transitions so many times, but trying to control the game."

[Confidence with Bentancur's defense in the first half after the match with Ghana:] It was a mistake I made, luckily there was no goal. Fortunately I also don't need anyone to tell me anything, I learn from myself. Confidence comes with working every day and not just with games.” he revealed