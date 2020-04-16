1 hour ago

Member of Parliament (MP) for Assin Central, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong has said the current COVID-19 pandemic has taught him a lot of lessons, even though the whole thing doesn’t make sense to him.

According to him, after having sleepless nights trying to understand the pandemic, he has come to the realization that God’s timing is the best; adding that he will make merry when the pandemic ends since life is short.

He pleaded to the vulnerable requesting money from him to exercise patience with him as he is currently spending huge sums of money in the fight against COVID-19.

Speaking on the Hot Seat show on Net 2 TV, the MP said “I have learnt a lot of lessons from Coronavirus, but I have realized that I don’t have to think too much about it but after COVID-19 I will enjoy myself, so those of you who are fond of asking me money should have patience because life is short. I’m spending money like a mad man as I speak to you I have imported another 200,000 face mask which I will take to Jubilee house for them to use.”

"The lesson I’ve learnt from this is that God’s time is the best and God knows what he has for every individual on earth so when the time has not come don’t think that God does not love you. This is what I’ve learnt from COVID-19,” He added

He, however, advised Ghanaians to adhere to the president’s directive by staying at home and practice social distancing as most people are taking it for granted.

Meanwhile, a total number of COVID-19 cases has risen to 641 while the number of people dead remains 8 as of Wednesday, April 15, 2020.

Source: Ghanaweb