4 hours ago

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has given the clearest indication yet of his unwavering faith in English-born Ghanaian striker Eddie Nketiah.

Nketiah despite renewing his Arsenal contract in the summer has been on the fringes of first-team football with Brazilian Gabriel Jesus preferred over him.

With the injury sustained by Jesus at the World Cup, an opportunity has been created for Nketiah which he grabbed with both hands after scoring Arsenal's third goal in their 3-1 win over West Ham on Monday evening.

The hammers took the lead in the first half against the run of play when Jarrod Bowen was adjudged to have been tripped in the box by William Saliba.

Said Benrahma stepped and converted the penalty through the middle as Ramsdale dived the wrong way.

Bukayo Saka restores parity for Arsenal before Martinelli gave Arsenal the lead for the first time in the match.

The points were sealed when Eddie Nketiah - starting in place of the injured Gabriel Jesus - spun sharply in the box before firing into the opposite bottom corner.

Speaking after the match, Mikel Arteta had some kind words for Eddie Nketiah who scored on the night.

“I’ve more faith in Eddie Nketiah every single day, because we see everyday what he brings to the team, what he is as a human being, the way he is developing as a player”.

“He is ready, that is why he signed his contract - he is key player in our squad”.